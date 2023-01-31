Multi-sensor XCRAFT is first in a constellation to serve Earth observation, space domain awareness and astronomy customers

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xplore Inc., a space company providing space data products, data fusion and on-board computing from its multi-sensor XCRAFT™ today announced it has been granted a remote sensing license from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for the company's first mission to low Earth orbit (LEO) scheduled for launch later this year.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.