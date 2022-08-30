YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties logo

The Association Retains Child Care Rates for 2023 While Investing to Expand the Benefits to Impact Children, Parents, Educators, and Schools.

TACOMA, Wash., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties (YMCAPKC) is announcing Child Care program improvements to benefit families and youth within our communities. The association has also kept rates the same for the coming school year. There have been many drivers that led to these changes, including feedback and input from parents and school districts. These improvements consist of a new curriculum, implementation of leading childcare communication software, and a major discount offer for families of Child Care Program participants.

