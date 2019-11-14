But it's older renters who are more often financially vulnerable and unable to cover an unforeseen $1,000 expense - Two-thirds of renters make one or more financial sacrifices to afford their rent, and the share is higher for younger renters and those with debt. - A quarter of renters say affording rent is difficult or very difficult, and about half say they would not be able to cover an unexpected $1,000 expense. - Parents more often make sacrifices than renters without children in the home.