50 YouScience Certifications Added to State-Approved, Industry-Recognized Credentials (IRC) List; YouScience Now the Largest Single-Source of Certifications in State

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YouScience®, the leading technology provider dedicated to closing the growing skills gap between students and employers, today announced that the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) has added 50 YouScience Industry Certifications to the state-approved Industry Recognized Credentials (IRC) list. With these new additions, YouScience is now the largest single-source of certifications in the state of Washington and school districts can begin utilization at the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

