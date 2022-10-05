SEATTLE, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZenLedger, the global leader in cryptocurrency tax software and blockchain analytics, today announced the company is accepting cryptocurrency as payment for goods and services using BitPay, the world's largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services.  The ability to accept cryptocurrency enables ZenLedger to offer end to end functionality for crypto traders globally.  More consumers are turning to crypto with 56% reporting they want to purchase crypto, nearly half viewing crypto as an investment and more than 40% wanting to use it to make payments, according to the latest "Paying With Cryptocurrency" report from PYMNTS.

"As a brand designed to support traders and those on the cutting edge of Web3 Innovation, the decision to accept crypto payments using BitPay was easy," said Pat Larsen, CEO and Co-Founder of ZenLedger. "Our ultimate goal is to always facilitate the crypto experience for our users in order to save time and money. That means everything from tracking their transactions, to offering them the chance to use those funds for our services. We believe in the long-term growth and innovation in the industry and so this is the next step in making things easier for our customers."

