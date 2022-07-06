Zenor Asset Management has selected and implemented TORA all-in-one EMS, OMS and PMS.
LONDON, UK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TORA, provider of the industry's most advanced all-in-one EMS, OMS and PMS announced today that Zennor Asset Management has selected and implemented TORA.
TORA's all-in-one product is a single sign-on execution, order and portfolio management platform with a unified interface, unified nomenclature, and standardized data that delivers superior workflow efficiency and transparency.
Zennor AM were looking for a single provider system that supports trade execution, position keeping, P&L monitoring, commission management, share class accounting and advanced tools to help manage the daily operational tasks of their fund.
Sachin Patel, COO at Zennor AM stated "The selection process was very thorough. We expect our fund to grow rapidly and we needed a solution that works for a newer fund but also has the capacity to scale significantly over time. We selected TORA because their all-in-one solution met both of these criteria and was ready to go with no new development required. It was important for us to work with a technology partner that could handle potential future fund complexities and growth whilst delivering state of the art technology that easily integrates with our existing fund administrators and custodians."
Chris Jenkins, Managing Director at TORA, said: "Integrating separate systems can be complex. The more components there are, the harder it is to maintain the underlying infrastructure. Our all-in-one solution takes away all that stress and delivers a best in breed EMS, OMS and PMS in one unified platform. We were very excited to partner with Zennor at the early stages of their expansion and we look forward to our cloud-solution continuing to support them in the future."
TORA offers the most comprehensive front-to-back-end trading solution for hedge funds and asset managers. The functionality is fully auditable, MIFID II compliant and automatically details in depth order records, price information, analytics and creates best execution reports. TORA is a single system covering global markets across equities, fixed income, futures, options and FX.
About TORA
TORA is the leading global provider of advanced investment management technologies supporting the full trading lifecycle. With a full suite of cloud-based SaaS-delivered execution, analytics and compliance tools, as well as order, portfolio and risk management capabilities and a global FIX network, TORA's products are utilized by hundreds of the industry's leading hedge funds, asset managers, proprietary trading firms and sell-side trading desks globally.
With headquarters in San Francisco, TORA has over 250 employees across offices in London, Hong Kong, Jersey, New York, Romania, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo. More information is available at http://www.tora.com.
