Beauty and Wellness Technology Leader Attributes 396% Revenue Growth to Industry Demand for a Complete Software Solution

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zenoti today announced it has been named to this year's Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. Ranked number 353, Zenoti has received this recognition four consecutive years, from 2019 to 2022.

