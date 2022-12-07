These places offer the best mix of affordability and selection, and are seeing a higher share of price cuts

  • Wichita, Kansas, is the No. 1 metro in the country for first-time home buyers.
  • Six metros in the Midwest, including in Kansas, Ohio, Michigan and Missouri, are among the top 10.
  • First-time buyers now represent 45% of all buyers, up from 37% last year and in line with the pre-pandemic share.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.