Reviews from buyers surveyed by Avid Ratings at move-in will be displayed on builder profiles, community pages and Promoted Community property listings on Zillow - According to the Zillow Consumer Housing Trends Report, 76% of new construction buyers say that reputation is very or extremely important. - Home builders use the survey data to improve customer experience, reach a wider audience and increase revenue. - New construction, which offers the chance to personalize home features, saw its listing page views grow by 81% over last July.