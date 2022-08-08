The next generation of Zillow surfing uses an AI-generated floor plan to bring together listing photos and 3D tours for a more authentic and seamless virtual home-shopping experience

SEATTLE, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow® surfing 2.0 is nationwide, starting today. Home shoppers across the U.S. can now get a deeper sense of a home than ever before without stepping foot inside using Zillow's free, AI-generated floor plan tool, saving valuable time and headaches during the search for their next home.

