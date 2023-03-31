New feature provides essential self-serve flexibility for configuring standardized pre- and post-trip inspections

SEATTLE, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zonar, the leader in smart mobility solutions, today announced the availability of Inspection Builder, the latest customization feature within its patented electronic verified inspection reporting product, EVIR® Mobile. The new configuration tool provides innovative flexibility for all fleet types – including freight, pupil, transit, and construction – tailoring inspection requirements to their specific needs while maintaining Department of Transportation and Occupational Safety and Health Administration compliance for standard pre- and post-trip inspections on popular vehicle types.

