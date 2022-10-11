ZTrak bolsters customers' abilities to intelligently monitor all vehicles and equipment, ensuring security of high-value assets

SEATTLE, October 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zonar, the leader in smart mobility solutions, today announced the availability of its latest iteration of ZTrak, a ruggedized asset tracker designed for long range connectivity in remote, harsh environments.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.