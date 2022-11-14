Zonar prioritizes commitment to the recruitment, success, and career longevity of women in the trucking industry
SEATTLE, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zonar, the leader in smart mobility solutions, today announced it has been named a Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation by the Women in Trucking Association. The recognition exemplifies Zonar's commitment to a corporate culture that fosters gender diversity, provides competitive compensation and benefits, and champions professional development opportunities and career advancement for women in the industry. This is the second consecutive year that Zonar has been recognized.
The annual WIT award honors companies that attract and retain women in the trucking industry, and which demonstrate a commitment to continually improving work environments.
"We're honored to be recognized as a Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation and continue our close partnership with the Women in Trucking Association," said Jill Snyder, director of safety and compliance at Zonar. "Receiving this award for the second year in a row validates what Zonar strives for every day: valuing every member of our team by creating an environment for growth and development--particularly by providing balance for our female team members in a traditionally male-dominated field."
Continued education and development support, including career advancement opportunities
Well-maintained and safe equipment and facilities
Zonar has also promoted women to senior roles across departments – including product, human resources, marketing, sales operations and finance. It also established A.S.P.I.R.E., a women's networking group which aims to promote professional growth, mentorship and the recruitment of more women in STEM professions.
Zonar will be recognized at the WIT Accelerate! Conference and ExpoNovember 13-14 in Dallas, TX where Snyder will speak on safety culture for women in the industry in the "Safety Matters: Corporate Culture, Operations, and More" panel discussion.
About Zonar
Founded in 2001, Zonar has pioneered smart fleet management solutions throughout vocational, pupil, mass transit and commercial trucking industries. Zonar's mission is to enhance the safety, performance, and success of our customers by transforming the delivery of innovative insights for commercial fleets around the world. Zonar achieves this by helping fleets of all sizes maximize the use of their assets with solutions dedicated to improving compliance, efficiency, maintenance, ridership visibility, safety and tracking. Cloud-based services with open APIs drive Zonar's smart fleet solutions by making it easy for fleet owners and managers to stay connected to their fleets and drivers and operators to dispatch. Headquartered in Seattle and part of the Continental family, Zonar also has a Technology Development Center in downtown Seattle and a distribution center outside of Atlanta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.