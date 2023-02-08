Company enters 2023 with continued award momentum, showcasing a commitment to product excellence, sustainability, and company culture

SEATTLE, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zonar, the leader in smart fleet technology, today announces its accolades from multiple top industry award programs, wrapping up a successful 2022. Zonar was recognized for its advancement of quality fleet management solutions that meet the needs of fleets now and in the future, including sustainability solutions to support fleets' adoption of electric vehicles. Zonar was also recognized as one of the northwest's best companies to work for due to its outstanding team member satisfaction. The following awards highlight Zonar's commitment to a positive team member culture and anticipation of industry needs through its strategic creation of innovative solutions:

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.