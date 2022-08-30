Company receives accolades for leadership in electric vehicle inspection verification technology

SEATTLE, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zonar, the leader in smart fleet technology, today announced its patented electronic verification inspection reporting, EVIR solution has been named a winner alongside Green Power Motors in the first annual School Transportation News EXPO 2022 Innovation Choice Awards for the "Best Green Technology" category. The award win exemplifies Zonar's commitment to providing innovative electric vehicle solutions that guarantee reliable safety features for mixed fleets and support green technology.

