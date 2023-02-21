Comprised of 37 members with a combined 900 years of law enforcement experience across federal, state and local law enforcement, the board aims to help strengthen the ties between the trucking industry and law enforcement community and better align resources toward common goals.
Prior to joining Zonar, Cordova spent 21 years with the New Mexico Department of Public Safety, Motor Transportation Police and Fakkema spent 25 years with the Washington State Patrol. Zonar's involvement on the board exemplifies their commitment to advancing highway safety and partnership with law enforcement to create a standard for the security of freight transportation across the country.
"We are thrilled to have representation from Zonar's safety and compliance team on ATA LEAB as it is a powerful platform to bring shared experiences and expertise from across the industry together with law enforcement to make a real change on our roadways," said Mike Gould, chief operating officer at Zonar. "At Zonar, we are dedicated to solving the complex safety and compliance challenges our customers face and we know that it will take a full industry effort to solve the biggest pain points."
In 2023, the ATA LEAB is focused on the following priority issues:
Increasing truck parking capacity: The nationwide truck parking shortage creates growing highway safety issues as drivers are often forced to park in illegal or unsafe locations when authorized parking is unavailable.
Confronting distracted driving: The rise in distracted and aggressive driving affects all motorists and makes roads less safe.
Addressing impaired driving: Impaired driving is on the rise as more states legalize marijuana. The separation between federal and state law leads to misinterpretation for drivers, and without a federal testing standard, like there is for alcohol, it is difficult for law enforcement to address this issue.
Combatting human trafficking: ATA LEAB is working to make trainings more accessible to teach drivers and the law enforcement community how to recognize, report, and stop instances of human trafficking.
About Zonar
Founded in 2001, Zonar has pioneered smart mobility solutions throughout vocational, pupil, mass transit and commercial trucking industries. The Zonar mission is to enhance the safety, performance, and success of our customers by transforming the delivery of innovative insights for commercial fleets around the world. Zonar achieves this by helping fleets of all sizes maximize the use of their assets with solutions dedicated to improving compliance, efficiency, maintenance, ridership visibility, safety, and tracking. Cloud-based services with open APIs drive Zonar smart mobility solutions by making it easy for fleet owners and managers to stay connected to their fleets and drivers and operators to dispatch. Headquartered in Seattle and part of the Continental family, Zonar also has a Technology Development Center in downtown Seattle and a distribution center in West Chicago.
