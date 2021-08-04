SEATTLE , Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zonar, the leader in smart fleet technology owned by Continental AG, today announced that Fred Fakkema, vice president of safety and compliance, Zonar, is a Gold Globee® winner in the Executive of the Year, automotive, transportation, storage and logistics category of the 6th Annual 2021 American Best in Business Awards.
As Vice President of Safety and Compliance, Fakkema leads Zonar's safety and compliance team. Under his leadership, the company has stood up multiple programs to help customers navigate new, existing and changing industry regulations. Over the last two years, Fakkema has been deeply involved in the Electronic Logging Device (ELD) mandate, from the policy level down to the compliance level for Zonar and its customers. Before Zonar, Fakkema had a 25-year career in law enforcement and transportation safety in the Washington State Patrol (WSP), where he served in many positions and eventually attained the rank of Captain. Fakkema commanded the WSP Academy, Government and Relations Division, as well as the Commercial Vehicle Division. Fakkema's experience and ability to partner with fleets, law enforcement and industry associations make his expertise unmatched when it comes to navigating the regulatory environments of the commercial vehicle industry. Fakkema has been integral in Zonar's launch of a monthly panel, podcast, webinar, training, and industry event series dedicated to helping fleets understand regulations and how to comply with them, making him one of the most trusted and leading voices of the commercial fleet management industry.
In response to the global pandemic, Fakkema has also been recognized for his work to ensure Zonar's technology is effective in new fleet management protocols and regulations amid a heightened focus on the health and safety of drivers and personnel. In addition, since March of 2020, Fakkema has produced and hosted free webinars and multiple COVID-19 resources for Zonar customers.
"We couldn't be more proud to have Fred representing the Zonar brand and our commitment to fleet safety and compliance," says Michael Gould, chief operating officer at Zonar. "Behind this distinguished success is our product innovations and relentless drive to stay customer-focused, which Fred's leadership, and this accolade, allows us to do daily."
The American Best in Business Awards are open to all organizations with at least one or more offices in the United States of America. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. – large to small and startups, government, public and private, for-profit, and non-profit – are eligible to submit nominations to the American Best in Business Awards in a wide range of categories honoring achievement in every aspect of business + work life.
More than 35 judges from a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.
See the complete list of 2021 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/american-business-awards/winners/
About Zonar
Founded in 2001, Zonar has pioneered smart fleet management solutions throughout vocational, pupil, mass transit and commercial trucking industries. Zonar's mission is to enhance the safety, performance, and success of our customers by transforming the delivery of innovative insights for commercial fleets around the world. Zonar achieves this by helping fleets of all sizes maximize the use of their assets with solutions dedicated to improving compliance, efficiency, maintenance, ridership visibility, safety, and tracking. Cloud-based services with open APIs drive Zonar's smart fleet solutions by making it easy for fleet owners and managers to stay connected to their fleets and drivers and operators to dispatch. Headquartered in Seattle and majority-owned by technology company Continental, Zonar also has a Technology Development Center in downtown Seattle, a regional office in Cincinnati, and a distribution center outside of Atlanta. For more information about Zonar, go to https://www.zonarsystems.com
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards (Best Employers), CEO World Awards®, Communications Excellence Awards, Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, International Best in Business Awards, IT World Awards®, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
