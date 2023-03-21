PRNewsfoto/Zulily

 By Zulily

Online retailer recognizes the unique challenges of motherhood, particularly for single parents, including increased time, financial and societal pressures

SEATTLE, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- More than half of women report buying themselves a gift for Mother's Day, and this percentage is likely even greater for single-parent households.1 Today, on National Single Parent Day, online retailer Zulily® announced they are surprising 1,000 moms, including 500 single moms, with a Mother's Day gift this year. The gift is in collaboration with actress and mom of two Busy Philipps ("Freaks and Geeks," "Busy Tonight," and "Girls5eva"), who co-parents her children.

