SEATTLE, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zuper, provider of a productivity suite for intelligent field service management and customer engagement, today announced an expanded presence in the Zoho ecosystem including new enhancements.
Modern customers demand personalized and connected service experiences. A CSG International report says 89% of customers expect an "Uber-Like" experience when booking field services such as landscaping, home cleaning, HVAC, pool maintenance, plumbing, etc. Positive experiences have overtaken price and product as the key brand differentiator and the future of business success relies on providing superior customer service. Organizations that have traditionally adopted CRM and ERP systems are not equipped to meet customer expectations, particularly when it comes to onsite or field service management.
"We save around 20 hours per week of administrative time by streamlining our scheduling and dispatching process with Zuper. Our field technicians are more productive than ever and our customer satisfaction level is at an all-time high," said Amy Rojas, Operations Manager, Creative Irrigation and Lighting. "Zuper integrates seamlessly with the Zoho ecosystem and improves collaboration between the sales, service, and the finance teams."
Zuper offers an industry-leading field service management solution for Zoho customers and integrates with the following Zoho Products:
- Zoho CRM - Sales and service teams can now collaborate seamlessly to offer the best experience to modern customers.
- Zoho Books - Empowers field technicians to create job quotes and invoices and collect payments that sync seamlessly with Zoho Books for accounting.
- Zoho Inventory - Enables field service teams to consume parts, services, products and assets that syncs bidirectionally with Zoho Inventory. Companies can manage their mobile and fixed inventory location and assign technicians for easy consumption. Automated notification and alerts for inventory replenishment.
- Zoho Calendar - Synchronizes field service schedules with Zoho Calendars.
- Zoho Analytics - Pushes all field service data to Zoho Analytics in real-time enabling organizations to leverage a single pane of glass to gain insights into their entire business for better decisioning and action.
"Zoho is a tremendous ecosystem for organizations around the globe to accelerate digital transformation. At Zuper, our goal is to enable and empower service organizations to improve workforce collaboration and offer the best experience to their customers," said Anand Subbaraj, CEO of Zuper. "We compliment the Zoho ecosystem with an industry-leading intelligent field service management to ensure service businesses can offer on-demand and connected customer experience with the best utilization of any distributed field workforce."
"In the past few years, many field management software companies requested me to promote them and I said no. There was no good solution out there that I could stake my reputation on," said Lior Izik, Digital Automation and CRM influencer. The day I saw Zuper for the first time, I understood that this is the real deal. Thank you for letting me be part of the Zuper success journey."
For an in depth walkthrough of the Zuper FSM to Zoho CRM integration, check out this video from Business Automation Solutions.
About Zuper
Zuper's productivity suite for intelligent field service management and customer engagement enables organizations to efficiently automate operations, manage a remote workforce from anywhere, and supercharge customer acquisition and retention. The company also helps field service businesses maintain COVID-19 compliance and create a safe environment for their employees, customers, and the community with its ZuperCCPack. Founded in 2016, Zuper Inc. is headquartered in Seattle and has offices in India and the Middle East. For more information visit https://zuper.co/.
Media Contact
Peter Moran, Indicate Media, 3478802895, peter@indicatemedia.com
SOURCE Indicate Media
