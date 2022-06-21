Company recognized by G2 as the leader in the Mid-Market category for Field Service Management Software
SEATTLE, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zuper, a leading solutions provider to scale and modernize fast-growing field service organizations, today announced its YOY milestones. In the first half of 2022, Zuper grew significantly with big customer wins, partner integrations and platform innovations. Zuper's $19 M funding year-to-date has enabled it to make strategic hires and accelerate the product development, marketing, and sales.
Companies with diverse field service workers (full-time, contract, on-demand) are under pressure to modernize operations, efficiently manage remote workforces, and provide better experiences to their customers. The need to optimize ROI in field service management is amplified by the current macroeconomic climate, where businesses are faced with higher costs for gas, labor, and materials.
Zuper's powerful field service management solution fills this need and enables its customers to scale their business and provide a seamless, on-demand customer experience. Zuper's core strength is its platform flexibility and versatility, an unmatched commitment to service and support, and customizable integrations with countless other productivity tools that companies already use (CRM, ERP, project/process management).
Zuper's success is underscored by its extremely high customer satisfaction. The company was named by G2 as a Winter 2022 High Performer and Momentum Leader, taking the top spot for mid-market FSM providers based on customer reviews.
"We are making great strides to emerge as a market leader in the booming field service industry with companies looking to grow and scale their operations," said Anand Subbaraj, CEO of Zuper. "Modern field service businesses need solutions that automate workflows to increase bookings, optimize team utilization, and boost customer satisfaction. Zuper is driving tangible results for our customers, which is evidenced by our G2 recognition based on customer reviews. All combined, we have major market tailwinds at our back that will accelerate momentum for us, our customers, and partners."
H1 2022 highlights include:
Company Growth & Milestones
- Grew its global customer base by more than 50%, securing TRIM and Origem
- Expanded relationship with IKEA
- Surpassed 13,000 total active platform users
- Launched new logo and brand identity
Customers Using Zuper's Platform:
- Generated over 10,000 invoices with a combined value of more than $20 million
- ~600,000 jobs completed monthly
- Handled over 350 million API calls this year
Revenue and Funding
- Achieved 10x growth in ARR in the last 18 months
- $19 million Series A funding round ($13M in January with $6M follow on investment)
New Product Innovations
- Automated dispatching and routing
- Intelligent and on-demand customer communication
- Remote assistance
- Consumer financing
- Hybrid and on-demand workforce management
- Online reputation management
New Product Integrations
- HubSpot CRM
- Field Nation
- Wisetack
- Ring Central
- Microsoft Dynamics
Zuper Team
- Hired Michael Israel as Head of Evangelism
- Hired Carmen Williams as Head of Product Marketing
- Hired Rob Freedman as Head of Growth
- Added Matt Schiltz as an Advisory Board Member
- 75 new employees
About Zuper
Zuper empowers fast-growing service businesses to scale and modernize with the industry's most comprehensive, flexible, and customizable field services management solution. Zuper's platform integrates seamlessly with industry-leading apps and CRMs and comes with personalized support, as well as robust reporting and analytics. Thousands of users globally rely on Zuper's automated workflows to enable field workforce collaboration and deliver their customers the best possible experience. Founded in 2016, Zuper Inc. is headquartered in Seattle with offices in India and the Middle East. Learn more at https://zuper.co/.
