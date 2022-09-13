Event brings together channel partners, resellers, ISVs, SIs, and marketplace partners to connect with Zuper, network, and learn about the future of field service management
SEATTLE, Wash. and CHENNAI, Sep.13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zuper, provider of a productivity suite for intelligent field service management and customer engagement, today announced it will host its second annual Partner Connect on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Partner Connect 2022 will feature a full day of presentations and technical workshops led by industry experts that will share best practices to digitize, automate and optimize service operations.
Partner Connect will bring together Zuper's partners from a variety of industries to learn about the latest Field Service innovations, as well as opportunities to accelerate their business growth with Zuper. David Nour of The Nour Group, Michael Blumberg of Blumberg Advisory Group, and others will offer expert advice and knowledge regarding Service Lifecycle Management, Field Service and Reverse Logistics.
The event will also feature an in-depth demo of the Zuper Developer Platform and conversations with experienced Zuper Eco Partners such as Poorvi Shrivastav, VP & GM of Service Hub and Brandon Lytle, VP Partnerships of Field Nation and reseller partners such as SmartIdeas, QZ, Scope and Yield Group. Furthermore, the event will feature discussions of the powerful integrations offered alongside Zuper such as Hubspot, Zendesk, Zoho and others.
"The rising impact of digital transformation on the field service industry requires intelligent and innovative solutions for organizations to augment their existing CRM and ERP systems," said Anand Subbaraj, CEO of Zuper. "Zuper's advanced productivity suite alongside its many valuable integrations offer service businesses the ability to provide seamless customer experiences while expediting internal processes. In-depth insights from Zuper's Premium Partners and new platform updates will round out this year's event."
Partner Connect 2022 will highlight success stories from featured customers such as Myles Oswald, CFO at Pro-Vigil Security and Surveillance and Ben Souva, Co-Founder and CEO of TRIM Landscaping Services. For additional details on the event schedule and to register for Partner Connect 2022, visit https://zuper.co/partner-connect-2022/ for more information.
About Zuper
Zuper empowers fast-growing service businesses to scale and modernize their field operations with the industry's most comprehensive, flexible, and customizable field services management solution. Zuper's platform integrates seamlessly with industry-leading apps and CRMs and comes with personalized support, as well as robust reporting and analytics. Thousands of users globally rely on Zuper's automated workflows to enable field workforce collaboration and deliver their customers the best possible experience. Founded in 2016, Zuper Inc. is headquartered in Seattle with offices in India and the Middle East. Learn more at https://zuper.co/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.