Fast Company Executive Board is an invitation-only professional organization of leaders who share a commitment to shaping the future of business.
SEATTLE, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anand Subbaraj, CEO of Zuper, a leading solutions provider to scale and modernize fast-growing field service organizations, has been accepted into Fast Company's Executive Board, an invitation-only professional organization of leaders who share a commitment to shaping the future of business.
Subbaraj was selected to join the organization based on his expertise and proven track record in field service management. As a member, Subbaraj joins industry-leading peers from the worlds of corporate leadership, design, media, entertainment, technology, social responsibility, marketing, advertising, social impact, and nonprofit.
Scott Gerber, founder of Fast Company Executive Board, said, "We are pleased to accept Anand Subbaraj into the Fast Company Executive Board. When leaders gather in curated, private settings, they can collaborate and create new business opportunities across a broad range of industries. Anand brings valuable professional insights and accomplishments to this group."
"Some of the most interesting advice on business growth and leadership I've received over the years has come from other executives at both large and small companies," said Subbaraj. "Collaborative communities like the Fast Company Executive Board provide a formal platform for online knowledge sharing, and I look forward to both contributing to and learning from the diverse minds and members of the group."
Subbaraj will get access to a dedicated online platform designed to foster connections and information sharing. Through lively discussions, virtual events, and online meetups, members will help one another solve business challenges and celebrate successes.
Members also have the opportunity to publish relevant professional insights on FastCompany.com. Some specific areas of focus will be innovation, creativity, world-changing ideas, work-life balance and social impact.
Members can participate in Expert Panel® discussions that are compiled into easy-to-read articles with the latest industry thinking from a diverse group of experts. In addition, members have exclusive access to business coaching opportunities and top-quality, exclusive deals.
Founded in 2021, Fast Company Executive Board is a private, vetted professional organization that gives its members a unique, industry-leading peer group. Members are business leaders in the worlds of corporate leadership, design, media, entertainment, technology, social responsibility, marketing, advertising, social impact, and nonprofit who have been selected for their expertise and track record. Learn more at https://board.fastcompany.com
About Zuper
Zuper empowers fast-growing service businesses to scale and modernize with the industry's most comprehensive, flexible, and customizable field services management solution. Zuper's platform integrates seamlessly with industry-leading apps and CRMs and comes with personalized support, as well as robust reporting and analytics. Thousands of users globally rely on Zuper's automated workflows to enable field workforce collaboration and deliver their customers the best possible experience. Founded in 2016, Zuper Inc. is headquartered in Seattle with offices in India and the Middle East. Learn more at https://zuper.co/.
