WASHINGTON, D.C. — A federal program set up to continue the international-relations work of murdered U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens, a member of the Chinook Indian Nation, is under threat of elimination.
A Feb. 14 report by Foreign Policy magazine details a move by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to eliminate $5 million in funds for the Stevens Initiative, which promotes online exchanges among students in the U.S. and the Middle East and North Africa.
The program, according to officials contacted by Foreign Policy, came about in part at the urging of Stevens’ family after the U.S. ambassador to Libya was killed in the 2012 attack on the U.S. government facilities there. The State Department and the Stevens family regarded a cultural exchange effort as an appropriate way to honor the late ambassador, an unnamed official told the magazine.
As a little-known Kansas congressman, Pompeo helped lead Republican investigations of then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, whose alleged failures led to Lybian militants slaying Stevens and three other Americans.
A U.S. official told Foreign Policy that proposals to zero out the funding for the Stevens Initiative and cut public diplomacy overall run counter to “everything [Stevens] stood for” as a diplomat. “Part of the reason his family made the argument in the first place they should name a program after him is because he was very open in advocating for exchanges with other societies,” the official said.
Stevens, a highly respected career foreign service officer, joined the State Department in 1991 and served in posts across the Middle East during his two decades in government, according to Foreign Policy.
Stevens’’ mother Mary Commanday is the first cousin of deceased Chinook tribal elders Catherine Herrold Troeh and Charlotte Davis, both of whom were well known in Pacific County. Willapa Bay resident John Herrold is among Stevens’ local first cousins.
“He was trying to do something much bigger. His death was about America’s relationship with other countries,” Commanday told a San Francisco television station in 2012.
At the time of his death, the Chinook Observer commented, “The Chinook Tribe has fewer than 3,000 members, but as in olden times, there is something in the Chinookan spirit that sometimes places them at fulcrum points of history. Remarkably, Chris Stevens … has a direct link back through time and blood to the Chinook men and women who helped keep the Lewis and Clark Expedition alive through the long winter of 1805-06. The Chinook are fearless voyagers with a gift for seeing the best in all cultures.”
A State Department spokesperson said that despite the elimination of line-item funding of the Stevens Initiative in the Trump administration’s budget proposal, the department would still have the flexibility to fund programs like it under a separate line item. However, the official, who spoke to Foreign Policy under the condition of anonymity, gave no indication that the department intended to do so.
