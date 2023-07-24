The Brownsmead Flats, a local acoustic band that embrace the sound of ‘crabgrass,’ a blend of bluegrass with maritime themes, was the main draw as hundreds packed the outdoor amphitheater near Waikiki Beach on Saturday, July 22.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Tim Harrell, with Avery and Max, dance to the sound of The Brownsmead Flats during the Waikiki Beach Concert Series on Saturday, July 22, at Cape Disappointment State Park.
LUKE WHITTAKER
LUKE WHITTAKER
LUKE WHITTAKER
LUKE WHITTAKER
LUKE WHITTAKER
LUKE WHITTAKER
LUKE WHITTAKER
LUKE WHITTAKER
LUKE WHITTAKER
LUKE WHITTAKER
LUKE WHITTAKER
LUKE WHITTAKER
ILWACO — A crush of concert goers descended on Cape Disappointment last weekend, roughly double the anticipated turnout for the popular Waikiki Beach Concert Series on a lovely summer evening.
