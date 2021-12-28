Earl Soule inspects the damage to his boat, the F/V Tlingit Princess, following a fire aboard the vessel while moored Sunday, Dec 26 at the Port of Ilwaco marina. “Everything I’ve got is in there,” Soule said. “Everything is gone.”
A member of the Ilwaco Fire Department consoles Earl Soule following a fire on his boat at the Ilwaco marina. Soule was the lone occupant on board at the time of the fire and was able to safely evacuate.
ILWACO — A man escaped injury in a boat fire last week in the Ilwaco marina.
The F/V Tlingit Princess was billowing smoke from the cabin as authorities descended on the scene early Sunday afternoon at the Port of Ilwaco.
Owner Earl Soule was the lone occupant on board at the time of the fire and was able to safely evacuate.
“Everything I’ve got is in there,” Soule said as he watched the Ilwaco Fire Department douse flames flickering through the cabin windows.
“Everything is gone.”
Soule was inside the vessel when the fire started, he said, and attempted to fight it.
“My stove blew completely up. The carburetor flooded, that’s what set it going and I couldn’t get it out.”
The Ilwaco Fire Department, Long Beach Fire and Police, and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the scene.
The vessel, which suffered significant damage in the fire, was hauled out Sunday and is currently in the Ilwaco boatyard.
Friends, fellow fishermen lend supportWithin hours of the fire, locals rallied in support of Soule, part of a generational fishing family long revered in the community. A GoFundMe established by Ken and Angela Piper to “Help Earl Soule rebuild after the fire” had raised $13,535 (out of a $20,000 goal) among 101 donations as of Tuesday morning. Donations can be made at: tinyurl.com/Soule-Boat-Fire.
