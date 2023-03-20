Much of two-day training centered on operating rescue watercraft, first at Cape Disappointment Boat Launch on Saturday before venturing into the surf at Seaview during high tide on Sunday. “It’s a lot timing and knowing the boat, knowing the water and the capabilities — it’s a pretty dynamic environment,” said South Pacific County Technical Rescue Team president Doug Knutzen, on right.
The drill, a surf rescue watercraft training exercise hosted by the the South Pacific County Technical Rescue Team, has been held more than 30 years, including the latest training last Sunday in Seaview. It is scheduled during the lead-up to summer to allow agencies — whose personnel often change — to have an opportunity to work together before having to do it for real.
Members of Cannon Beach Fire and Rescue crash through a wave during a watercraft surf rescue training exercise hosted by the South Pacific County Technical Rescue Team on Sunday in Seaview.
Members of Cannon Beach Fire and Rescue participate in a surf rescue watercraft training exercise hosted by the South Pacific County Technical Rescue Team on Sunday in Seaview.
Jeff Chabot, center, gives instructions as participating agencies practice real-life rescue scenarios in the 44-degree water on Sunday in Seaview.
South Pacific County Technical Rescue Team president Doug Knutzen returns to the water during a surf rescue training exercise on Sunday in Seaview.
Participating agencies included South Pacific County Technical Rescue, Clallam County Fire and Rescue, Cannon Beach Fire and Rescue and Pacific County Fire District No. 1.
SEAVIEW — In a high surf under a winter sky, local agencies convened last weekend to practice a crucial drill ahead of the busy summer season.
The drill, a surf rescue watercraft training exercise hosted by the the South Pacific County Technical Rescue Team, has been held more than 30 years, including the latest training last Sunday in Seaview. It is scheduled during the lead-up to summer to allow agencies — whose personnel often change — to have an opportunity to work together before having to do it for real.
Participating agencies included South Pacific County Technical Rescue, Clallam County Fire and Rescue, Cannon Beach Fire and Rescue and Pacific County Fire District No. 1.
“With training we try to get as many agencies together as we can to split costs,” said South Pacific County Technical Rescue Team president Doug Knutzen, a participant since 1978.
“Cannon Beach has been here before, but this is the first time for Clallam County,” which is located at the top of the Olympic Peninsula.
Much of two-day training centered on operating rescue watercraft, first at the Cape Disappointment boat launch on Saturday before venturing into the surf at Seaview during high tide on Sunday.
The participating agencies split into groups divided among six jet skis, each taking turns simulating real-life scenarios in the 44-degree water.
“They’re practicing maneuver exercises and how to control the boat at safe speeds in varying surf conditions,” Knutzen said.
“They’re going to go out with two people on the boat and one person in the water, and they’re going to go around and pick them up. It’s simulating picking up a victim.”
