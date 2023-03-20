SEAVIEW — In a high surf under a winter sky, local agencies convened last weekend to practice a crucial drill ahead of the busy summer season.

The drill, a surf rescue watercraft training exercise hosted by the the South Pacific County Technical Rescue Team, has been held more than 30 years, including the latest training last Sunday in Seaview. It is scheduled during the lead-up to summer to allow agencies — whose personnel often change — to have an opportunity to work together before having to do it for real.

