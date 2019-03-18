SOUTH BEND — Police on March 13 arrested a 43-year old woman and two young men who were allegedly helping her deal meth out of a rental home in South Bend.
According to a Pacific County Sheriff’s Office press release, deputies began investigating Amanda Rose Williams about two months ago. Over the course of four visits to the house, two confidential informants allegedly purchased a total of $190 worth of meth from Williams and Tegan Allan Tipler Jr., and Karson Christopher Isaksen, both 18.
Undercover druggers
The investigation began in mid-January, when two people offered to work as confidential informants, or CIs. A CI is a civilian who shares information about the local criminal community with police and makes controlled drug buys on their behalf, usually in exchange for leniency in their own criminal cases. The purchases, which are carefully documented and collected for evidence, help investigators build stronger cases against dealers.
According to probable cause statements, both informants provided lists of local people who have sold them drugs, and both lists mentioned Williams.
The first buys occurred in February. During those visits, Williams allegedly provided the buyers with drugs. In March, Isaksen reportedly opened the door one day, asking if the CI was there “to buy dope.” Isaksen allegedly said the meth belonged to Williams, but he was selling it for her. During another March buy, Tipler allegedly helped Isaksen weigh out and sell the meth.
Scales and baggies
Deputies served a warrant at Williams’ home in the 300 block of Quincy Street in the early hours of March 13, with assistance from Raymond and South Bend police departments and Department of Fish and Wildlife enforcement officers. Investigators did not find any drugs. However, they found two digital scales of the type commonly used to weigh drugs, and several baggies that appeared to contain meth residue.
Williams and Isaksen, who was allegedly carrying a switchblade and a glass meth pipe, were arrested at the home without incident. Tipler was not at the home during the raid, but he was arrested two days later.
As of March 18, all three remained in Pacific County Jail. Isaksen is charged with possession of a dangerous weapon, drug possession and delivery of a controlled substance. He is being held on a $50,000 bond. Tipler is charged with delivery of a controlled substance and a felony failure to comply warrant. He is being held on a $25,000 bond for the drug dealing charge and a $10,000 bond for the warrant. Williams is charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance. She is being held on a $75,000 bond.
Young, but not inexperienced
Despite their tender ages, Isaksen and Tipler have considerable experience with the criminal justice system. Isaksen was convicted of fourth-degree assault in 2017, after he went on a violent rampage inside a family member’s home, bit a family member on the ear and threatened violence against the arresting officers. In 2018, he was convicted of third-degree assault with a dangerous weapon penalty after using brass knuckles in a fight with another youth. He was also arrested for marijuana possession and fourth-degree assault charges that were ultimately dismissed.
Tipler has a total of eight juvenile court records dating back to early 2014, when he was convicted of third-degree theft for stealing more than $2,000 from an elderly relative. He had a fishing violation in 2015, and was again convicted of stealing from a relative in 2016. In 2017, he was convicted of drunk driving, third-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault. In January 2019, he was charged as an adult for a previous incident in which an officer stopped him on a warrant and found a homemade meth pipe in his backpack. A judge issued the warrant that got him arrested in connection with the recent drug bust after he was caught trespassing on a neighbor’s property while he was out on bail. The earlier meth case is ongoing.
