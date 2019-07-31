LONG BEACH — A three-car accident has brought traffic down to single-lane traffic.
The three vehicles collided going north on Pacific Way near 138th Place around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31. The cause of the accident is unknown at the time.
Responders worked to extract one passenger from their vehicle for about 40 minutes. At least two individuals were transported from the scene to Ocean Beach Hospital via Fire District No. 1 ambulance.
Washington State Patrol responded to the accident.
The Chinook Observer will update this story once more details become available.
