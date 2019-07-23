ILWACO — A climb for a better view culminated in an emergency call for help Friday.
At about 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 19, first responders received a call that a person was in distress, stuck on the cliffs above Beards Hollow in Ilwaco.
Officers from the Pacific County Sheriffs Office arrived on scene along with rangers from Cape Disappointment State Park and personnel from Pacific County Fire District #1.
Sheriff’s deputies made contact with the woman as members of the South County Technical Rescue team arrived soon after and coordinated a rescue. It was determined that a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter response wasn’t required.
At 4:15 p.m. the technical rescue team began their ascent led by team leader Doug Knutzen. Knutzen reached the woman about an hour later and began a descent back down to sea level arriving at 5:45, roughly two hours after the initial call for help.
A relieved man and dog greeted the woman, later identified as 38-year-old Autumn Barnett, at the base of the cliff at about 6 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Cliff rescues aren’t uncommon in the summer. The bases of many sea cliffs and rocks on the Peninsula’s south end are deceptively easy to climb, but slopes become steeper the higher people go. Some people freeze up and need intervention by rescuers.
South Pacific County Technical Rescue volunteers, many of whom also participate surf rescues, train throughout he year for such calls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.