ILWACO — It was lights, camera, action at the Port of Ilwaco last week.
The picturesque fishing port was picked as the backdrop for a commercial featuring Ford trucks.
Dozens of film crew were observed shooting a scene highlighting a late model Ford F-150 towing a Cutwater boat up the boat launch on the west end of the port on the morning of Tuesday, July 16.
A cluster of directors, actors, sound engineers, set designers, camera operators and makeup artists lined the boat launch as camera booms hovered above and fog machines billowed below.
Crew from L.A. Prep Inc., a vehicle transportation and marketing company, prepared the truck in between each shot, wiping the wheels, fenders and windows free of any smudges or dirt as directors shouted orders to crew and cameramen.
Public access to the launch was temporarily restricted during the morning shoot, which wrangled some who arrived with plans to use the launch. Port Manager Guy Glenn posted notices ahead of the shoot and redirected those who arrived unaware to other local launches in Cape Disappointment and Chinook. The port received a $5,500 payment for allowing use of the site, Glenn said.
No information on the potential airdate of the commercial was immediately available.
