SOUTH BEND — More ballots have been tallied for the April 25 special election, and the updated results show that the fate of Ocean Beach Hospital bond proposal is still not clear.
With 5,553 ballots counted by the Pacific County Auditor’s Office as of April 28, support for OBH’s $10 million bond measure currently sits at 59.97%, falling just short of the 60% supermajority that is needed for bonds to pass in Washington state.
An additional 715 ballots have been tabulated in the contest since the release of initial results on Tuesday night. Of those newly counted ballots, 64.2% were in support of the bond and 35.8% were in opposition. To explain just how close the bond is from passing, if one of the tabulated ‘no’ votes was instead a ‘yes’ vote, the percentage of those in favor of the bond would increase to 60.2%.
The auditor’s office estimates that there are at least 40 ballots left to count across Pacific County, with the vast majority presumed to be from voters in south county. The next update is scheduled for Friday, May 5 — the day that the results of the special election will be certified.
If passed, the bond will carry an estimated rate of $0.17 per $1,000 of assessed property value, or about $68 annually for a $400,000 assessed home.
The most notable project that will be funded if the bond is approved is the addition of an urgent care clinic that would be located at an expanded Ilwaco clinic. As it stands, the nearest urgent care clinic for south county residents is across the river, in Astoria.
Other funded projects would include a new procedure room at the hospital’s Ocean Park clinic for women’s health services, the renovation of surgery and patient rooms at OBH, upgrades to the hospital’s nursing station, pharmacy and bathrooms, updated imaging and other equipment, and overhauling the hospital’s HVAC system and implementing energy efficiency measures.
Fireworks measures
Elsewhere on the ballot, both of the non-binding advisories asking if the city of Long Beach and the unincorporated areas of the peninsula should ban the sale and use of consumer fireworks continue to receive majority support.
In Long Beach, 53.9% of voters support a consumer fireworks ban within city limits, while 46.1% are opposed to a ban. Meanwhile, voters in the peninsula’s unincorporated communities are voting 51.5% in favor of a ban, with 48.5% opposed.
The final results of the advisory votes will be taken into account by the city and county’s legislative bodies in considering whether they should move ahead with passing a consumer fireworks ban. Long Beach officials have said that a consumer ban would not affect the city’s professional Fourth of July fireworks show, which has traditionally been held on the beach each year.
The county commissioners have previously said they were seeking voter turnout of at least 60% in the peninsula’s unincorporated communities, along with at least 60% support for a ban, before they would seriously consider prohibiting consumer fireworks on the peninsula. The Long Beach City Council had not identified any such preconditions.
Voter turnout across all of Pacific County currently sits at 54.2%.
