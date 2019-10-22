LONG BEACH — Long Beach Volunteer Fire Department’s oldest truck made it to the city before current Fire Chief Matt Bonney was born.
The department hopes voters will pass a levy this election season that would let the department replace its 41-year-old truck, the Seagraves.
“Really, we do need a new truck,” Bonney said. “It’s not practical in everyday response anymore.”
The truck’s maintenance costs and functionality are the main factors behind the department’s choice to try for a new truck. The truck, a double-clutch manual, continuously requires maintenance.
Purchasing a new truck would cost about $600,000. The price would be covered by the levy through an eight-year bond.
The levy would be paid for via property owners, both residential and business. Property owners would pay 31 cents per $1,000 assessed value.
“When the bond expires, the money goes right back into taxpayers’ pockets,” Bonney said. “Doing it this way is a benefit to citizens. It saves everyone money.”
Those who share property would split the cost between the property owners, said David Glasson, Long Beach city administrator.
“It’s just a really old truck,” Glasson said. “A lot of people can’t drive it.”
Glasson is one of the department’s former fire chiefs. He still volunteers with the department. When the Seagraves was bought in 1978, Glasson’s dad and grandpa went to pick up the truck for the department.
If the levy passes, the new engine will take about nine months before it arrives because engines are custom-made, Bonney said. The department’s second-oldest truck will be moved to its reserve spot. The truck is 32 years old.
If the levy doesn’t pass, Bonney said the department will ask voters again next year to pass the levy.
“We want to be good stewards of taxpayers’ money,” Bonney said. “If the levy doesn’t pass we’ll keep doing what we’re doing. We will still be there for people on their worst day.”
More than $300,000 worth of department purchases were paid for by grants in recent years, Bonney said. Without the levy, the fire department can’t purchase a new truck.
“We’re finding other places to get money so we’re not asking for money for every little thing,” Bonney said.
If the levy passes, the department it’ll be at least another 15 years before discussions about purchasing another truck will begin, Bonney said.
The Seagraves doesn’t have the space needed to carry the department’s firefighting gear. The truck also doesn’t have the horsepower or plumping needed to meet industry standards, Bonney said.
“Equipment is being made better and lasting longer,” Bonney said. “Our new truck would carry at least 30 percent more equipment. It’d be more compliant and higher quality.”
In August, Long Beach City Council authorized the city to buy a new fire truck. The decision accounts for the $600,000 needed for the truck, and the eight-year bond. The levy is the last step the department needs to complete before obtaining a new truck.
Other measures
Fire District No. 1 is asking for voters to approve a proposition for its regular tax levy. If passed, the proposition will reinstate the district’s property tax levy to $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
North Pacific Emergency Medical Services District No. 1 is asking for voters to approve a resolution regarding collecting excess levy funds. If passed, the district could collect up to $460,000 from property owners within Ocean Beach, Ocasta and North River School Districts.
