PACIFIC COUNTY — Most leaders up for re-election this year will retain their roles serving Pacific County.
About 46.4 percent, or 7,196, of registered voters in Pacific County participated in this year’s election. Most voters chose to stick with the status quo when casting their ballots this year.
Results are accurate as of publication time. Statewide results are scheduled to be finalized by Dec. 5.
Judges
Anne Cruser will maintain her role as judge for the Court of Appeals, where she serves Pacific, Lewis, Wahkiakum, Cowlitz, Clark and Skamania counties. She ran unopposed.
Donald Richter will maintain his role as Superior Court Judge for Pacific and Wahkiakum counties. Richter won both counties against challenger Mike Turner. In Pacific County, Richter received 51.38 percent of votes, or 3,343 votes. In Wahkiakum County, Richter received 57.14 percent of votes, or 784 votes.
“I’m very thankful for all the folks who supported me,” Richter said. “For those whose votes I didn’t receive this year, I hope to earn your votes in the future.”
Richter was appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Doug Goelz.
Fire departments
Dennis Long will retain his position as Fire District No. 1 Commissioner with 64.03 percent, or 1,362 votes, against opponent Steve Kovach.
“Many folks who wrote letters supporting me did so without me requesting them,” Long said. “I appreciate everyone who voted for me but especially those who took the time to write those kind letters.”
Long was named to the fire board following the death of long-serving Commissioner Greg McLeod, and will now begin a full term in office.
The fire district’s Proposition 1 also passed with 61.72 percent, or 1,561 votes. The proposition will reinstate the district’s property tax levy to $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
Long Beach Proposition 1 was approved with 66.16 percent, or 305 votes. The vote will allow Long Beach Volunteer Fire Department to replace its oldest fire truck, the 1978 Seagraves.
Emergency Medical Service 1 Proposition 1 passed with 74.14 percent of the vote, or 2,273 votes. The proposition allows the district to collect up to $460,000 from property owners within Ocean Beach, Ocasta and North River School Districts.
Long Beach government
Sue Svendsen will join Long Beach City Council. She received 71.36 percent, or 304 votes, against opponent Donald McGuire Jr.
“I’m ready to hit the ground running,” Svendsen said. “Thank you for having faith in me. [McGuire Jr.’s] a good guy too.”
In December, Svendsen will attend training in Vancouver. She expects the council may appoint her since Steven Linhart retired from his seat in October.
Mayor Jerry Phillips will retain his role. Councilors Tina McGuire and Del Murry will retain their seats on the council. All three candidates ran unopposed.
Ilwaco City Council
Dave Cundiff will join Ilwaco City Council. He received 68.64 percent of votes, or 151 votes, against opponent James Berglund.
“I am grateful to Ilwaco voters for placing their trust in me,” Cundiff said. “The mayor and other council members make a great team. I look forward to joining that team.”
Jonathan Quittner will also join the council. Councilors Matt Lessnau and Kristen Mathison will retain their seats. All three ran unopposed.
State measures
Referendum 88: Referendum 88 determines whether the state legislature’s approval of Initiative 1000, which authorizes affirmative action, passes. Statewide and in Pacific County, the referendum failed. County voters rejected the referendum by 59.1 percent, or 4,000 votes. Statewide, the referendum is rejected through 50.36 percent of the state’s vote. The referendum passed in Whatcom, San Juan, Jefferson and King counties.
Initiative 976: Initiative 976 limits annual registration renewal fees to $30 for vehicles under 10,000 pounds. The initiative passed both statewide and in Pacific County. Statewide, 52.99 percent of voters approved the initiative. County voters approved the initiative by 62.91 percent, or 4,435 votes. Counties that voted against the initiative include Whatcom, San Juan, Island, Jefferson, King and Thurston counties.
Senate Joint Resolution 8200: Senate Joint Resolution 8200 authorizes the legislature to pass legislation for government continuation during catastrophes. The resolution was approved both statewide and in Pacific County. Statewide, 65.32 percent of voters approved the resolution. County voters approved the resolution by 57.34 percent, or 3,872 votes. Counties that voted to reject the resolution include Lewis, Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Lincoln, Grant, Adams, Franklin and Columbia counties.
Advisory Vote 20: Advisory Vote 20 determines whether House Bill 1087 is maintained. The bill was designed to levy a .58 percent tax on wages to fund a program for long-term healthcare. The vote was repealed both statewide and in Pacific County. Statewide, 62.88 percent of voters rejected the vote. County voters rejected the vote by 73.96 percent, or 4,956 votes. San Juan and King counties approved the vote.
Advisory Vote 21: Advisory Vote 21 determines whether House Bill 1324 is adopted. The bill would extend a surcharge on timber products through July 2045, versus its original expiration date of June 2024. The vote was repealed both statewide and in Pacific County. Statewide, 58.36 percent of voters voted against the vote. County voters rejected the vote by 69.69 percent, or 4,692 votes. King, San Juan and Jefferson counties approved the vote.
Advisory Vote 22: Advisory Vote 22 determines whether House Bill 1652 is adopted. The bill would require paint producers of paint sold in containers of five gallons or less to participate in paint waste management programs. The vote was repealed both statewide and in Pacific County. Statewide, 61.62 percent of voters repealed the vote. County voters repealed the vote by 76.95 percent, or 5,150 votes. King and San Juan counties voted to maintain the vote.
Advisory Vote 23: Advisory Vote 23 determines whether House Bill 1873 is maintained. The bill adds a tax to e-cigarettes and vaping products. The bill was maintained both statewide and in the county. Statewide, 67.01 percent of voters maintained the vote. County voters maintained the vote by 55.18 percent, or 3,745 votes. Stevens, Grant and Adams counties voted to repeal the vote.
Advisory Vote 24: Advisory Vote 24 determines whether House Bill 2158 is maintained. The bill creates and funds the Workforce Education Investment Account, which funds higher education programs through taxing some business activities. The bill was repealed both statewide and in Pacific County. Statewide, 62.52 percent of voters repealed the vote. County voters repealed the vote by 76.69 percent, or 5,090 votes. King and San Juan counties voted to maintain the vote.
Advisory Vote 25: Advisory Vote 25 determines whether House Bill 2167 is maintained. The bill would create a new tax for certain financial institutions. The vote was repealed both statewide and in Pacific County. Statewide, 55.25 percent of voters repealed the vote. County voters repealed the vote by 68.94 percent, or 4,579 votes. Jefferson, King and San Juan counties voted to maintain the vote.
Advisory Vote 26: Advisory Vote 26 determines whether Senate Bill 5581 is maintained. The bill would create a retail sales tax for online retailers. The vote was repealed both statewide and in Pacific County. Statewide, 54.79 percent of voters repealed the vote. County voters repealed the vote by 70.67 percent, or 4,703 votes. San Juan, Jefferson and King counties voted to maintain the vote.
Advisory Vote 27: Advisory Vote 27 determines whether Senate Bill 5993 is maintained. The bill would increase taxes on petroleum products. The bill was repealed both statewide and in Pacific County. Statewide, 60.31 percent of voters repealed the vote. County voters repealed the vote by 77.75 percent, or 5,277 votes. San Juan, Jefferson and King counties voted to maintain the vote.
Advisory Vote 28: Advisory Vote 28 determines whether Senate Bill 5997 is maintained. The bill would limit tax exemptions for residents of other U.S. states and Canada. County voters voted to repeal Advisory Vote 28 but the vote was maintained statewide. Statewide, 55.28 percent of voters maintained the vote. County voters voted to repeal the vote by 59.51 percent, or 3,982 votes. While most counties voted to repeal the vote, the population in counties which chose to maintain the vote was higher. Counties that voted to maintain the vote include Whatcom, San Juan, Skagit, Snohomish, Island, Clallam, Jefferson, Kitsap, King, Thurston, Clark, Spokane and Whitman counties.
Advisory Vote 29: Advisory Vote 29 determines whether Senate Bill 5998 is maintained. The bill would increase the excise tax on real property. The vote was repealed both statewide and in Pacific County. Statewide, 64.71 percent of voters repealed the vote. County voters repealed the vote by 77.99 percent, or 5,224 votes. San Juan County is the only county that voted to maintain the vote.
Advisory Vote 30: Advisory Vote 30 determines whether Senate Bill 6004 is maintained. The bill increases the business and occupation tax for some tour operators and travel agents. The vote was repealed both statewide and in Pacific County. Statewide, 55.66 percent of voters repealed the vote. County voters repealed the vote by 66.74 percent, or 4,461 votes. San Juan, Jefferson and King counties voted to maintain the vote.
Advisory Vote 31: Advisory Vote 31 determines whether Senate Bill 6016 is maintained. The bill increases the business and occupation tax on some international investment management services. County voters voted to repeal Advisory Vote 31 but the vote was maintained statewide. Statewide, 56.88 percent of voters chose to maintain the vote. County voters voted to repeal the vote by 54.50 percent, or 3,636 votes. Counties that voted to maintain the vote include Whatcom, Skagit, San Juan, Island, Snohomish, Clallam, Jefferson, Kitsap, King, Pierce, Thurston, Clark, Spokane and Whitman counties.
Ports
Gary Kobes will maintain his role as Port of Chinook Commissioner; Steve Newell and Butch Smith will maintain their roles as commissioners for the Port of Ilwaco; and William Derion will maintain his role as Port of Peninsula Commissioner. All four candidates ran unopposed.School
School Boards
Anna Taft and John Holtermann will join the Ocean Beach School District Board of Directors. Don Zuern will retain his seat on the board. All three candidates ran unopposed.
Chuck Hendrickson will retain his seat on Naselle Grays-River School District’s Board of Directors. He ran unopposed.
Hospital
Sandy Stonebreaker and Ariel Smith will retain their positions as Ocean Beach Hospital Commissioners. They ran unopposed.
