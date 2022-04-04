A young woman waits near the corner of Pacific and Bolstad Avenue as winds whip around her Monday, April 4 in Long Beach. Wind gusts exceeding 50 mph were among the warnings issued by the National Weather Service.
LONG BEACH — The old weather adage of “In like a lion” might apply to the array of weather experienced on the Long Beach Peninsula on Sunday and Monday, April 3-4.
On Monday, howling morning winds gave way to an outburst of afternoon rain and hail before settling into a colorful sunset.
Although the storm wouldn’t have been notable in December, it was unusually strong for spring. A powerful jet stream stretched straight across the Pacific Ocean from Japan to Washington state, reportedly cutting the west-to-east flying time for commercial airliners by more than an hour. Sustained winds at 25,000 to 35,000 feet were around 140 mph.
Peak winds on the Pacific County coast were concentrated around midnight between Sunday and Monday. The wind gauge at Clatsop Spit at 28 feet elevation at the mouth of the Columbia recorded gusts of 60-plus clustered around midnight, topping out at around 64-65 mph at 11:30 p.m. Sunday. A gust of 102 mph was recorded in the Southern Cascades.
The National Weather Service in Portland issued a High Surf Warning for Monday and Tuesday, including breakers up to 34 feet. Razor clam digging was considered unsafe, but there wasn’t an official closure.
“What really stood out [Monday] was how long the strong winds lasted — over 24 hr at some locations,” University of Washington meteorologist Cliff Mass noted. “Such duration of strong wind is unusual around here.”
Mass went on to say, “And are you ready for a flash heatwave? On Thursday, as high pressure builds east of us, strong easterly flow will drive the temperature to near 70F in western Washington!” Highs here along the seashore are predicted to get into the 60s.
