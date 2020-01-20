ILWACO — Speed, coverage, reliability and a fair price.
Rural customers simply want what most of their counterparts across Washington already have in regard to high-speed internet access, and a movement is underway to address this demand in Pacific County.
A kickoff meeting for completing a countywide broadband assessment and improving internet speed and access for Pacific County was held Wednesday, Jan. 15 at the Ilwaco Community Building. About 15 people attended the meeting, including public officials, tribal members, business owners and community members.
From rivers, rails and roads to high-speed internet
Just as rivers, railways, roads and electricity connected rural America in the past, the lack of high-speed internet in more remote areas is akin to digital blockade, according to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).
“High-speed Internet access, or broadband, is critical to economic opportunity, job creation, education, and civic engagement. But there are too many parts of this country where broadband is unavailable. In urban areas, 97% of Americans have access to high-speed fixed service. In rural areas, that number falls to 65%. And on Tribal lands, barely 60% have access. All told, nearly 30 million Americans cannot reap the benefits of the digital age,” according to the FCC.
Rural hospitals and health providers, like Ocean Beach Hospital in Ilwaco, rely on high-speed internet capable of immediately transmitting pertinent patient information.
“Telemedicine requires good broadband, but we still don’t have the infrastructure to support it,” said County Commissioner Frank Wolfe. “Healthcare depends on it.”
The fragility and lack of redundancy in the current system is an ongoing concern.
“If one car hits a pole, it could mean no internet for eight hours,” Wolfe said.
Another unusual issue is the Peninsula's gyrating population. There are roughly 11,000 year-round residents, however the number of people here can swell above 100,000 over an event weekend. Peak-internet demand from visitors can bog down the system and cause issues for vital services from hospitals to police communication. Other times, speed fluctuations can result from common occurrences such as school dismissals, when an influx of students log on simultaneously.
The overriding concern is that rural and remote areas like Pacific County are being forgotten as others forge into faster, more-connected and internet-reliant future.
“Our fear is being left behind,” said Pacific County Economic Development Council Executive Director Jim Sayce, speaking to Jeff Takahashi, Broadband Program Manager for the Washington State Public Works Board last week.
Progress in Pacific County
Consultant Kelly Rupp presented the Pacific County Broadband Initiative, which recapped objectives and progress as well as the expectations for improving high-speed internet access through 2021.
Pacific County Public Utility District General Manager Jason Dunsmore outlined the history of broadband in Pacific County, beginning with the first fiber optic facilities installed along U.S. 101 in 1995 to the more than 100 miles of core fiber and upgrades today. There are currently 134 commercial and 15 residential customers accessing PUD broadband internet among the more than 21,000 Pacific County residents. A second wireless installation will provide 95% coverage for Bay Center, Dunsmore said, with a goal of continuing a distribution build-out as capital funds allow.
Group forms to address internet issues
Roughly a year ago, the Pacific County Broadband Working Group was formed involving the Ports of Ilwaco, Willapa Harbor and Chinook; cities of Raymond, South Bend, Ilwaco and Long Beach; and the Shoalwater Bay Tribe, Pacific County, Public Utility District #2, Pacific County Visitors Bureau and Pacific County EDC.
The group recognizes that institutions, businesses and residents require internet coverage, speed, reliability and resiliency at a fair price and are working together to secure funding to expand high-speed broadband to under-served areas of the county.
The group has been awarded $50,000 in Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) planning and a $50,000 Public Works Grant including $16,800 in a local match from the Port of Ilwaco and PCEDC.
As a part of Senate Bill 5511, a statewide initiative in Washington aims to bring broadband access to all business and residences (at least 25 Mbps) by 2024.
The next meeting is 9 a.m. Monday, March 16 at the Raymond PUD office. The public is encouraged to attend.
