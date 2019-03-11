Gov. Inslee and Ferguson sent out yet another letter Thursday in regard to the initiative, this one aimed towards 262 firearms dealers in the state of Washington. Regardless of local officials’ opposition to enforce the law, firearm dealers are required to follow state law, the letter states.
“Despite what some of these sheriffs would have people believe, no one has the ability to pick and choose which laws to follow,” said Inslee. “It’s very simple: Our state’s voters overwhelmingly approved stronger background checks and gun safety measures, and dealers will be required to comply with those laws.”
The letter informs dealers about their license requirements and the possibility of revocation, should they break the law.
