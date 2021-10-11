Crucial annual dredging necessary for maintaining navigable local waterways is underway in Baker Bay, the route local private and commercial vessels take to and from the Columbia River’s main navigation channel. The clanking of this dredge is a familiar soundtrack for residents living around the bay shore.
Colossal machines are needed to do the heavy lifting, including a dredge bucket — also known as a clamshell — capable of holding 10 cubic yards of sediment at a time. The sediment, or spoils, is then deposited on an awaiting container barge called a scow and transported to a disposal site.
One of the biggest dredging jobs on the West Coast consists of keeping the mouth of the Columbia and the main navigation channel clear of drifting sediment. This image taken last week from the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center shows a flotilla of private fishing boats gathered east of Buoy 10 as a large hopper-style dredge works along the channel. South Jetty, which is under reconstruction, stretches along the middle of the frame.
Guy Glenn Jr.
ILWACO — Crucial annual dredging necessary for maintaining navigable local waterways is underway in Baker Bay.
This year’s Oregon-Washington clamshell dredging contract includes several sites, including Port Orford, Old Mouth Cowlitz (Longview), and Lake River (roughly river mile 87.5) and locally around Baker Bay.
The dredging has been ongoing for several weeks, with work occurring around the clock to remove sediment threatening to choke access to local ports.
“Dredging is an important component of maintaining navigational channels,” said U.S. Army Corps of Engineers representative Matthew Joerin.
“We have a thorough process to select dredging sites and dredge spoil placements, which includes permitting and environmental assessments. We carefully monitor water quality ensure permit compliance. Because dredging is so valuable to the region, once it commences, weather permitting, it is typically a 24/7 operation.”
Colossal machines are needed to do the heavy lifting, including a dredge bucket capable of holding 10 cubic yards of sediment at a time. The sediment, or spoils, is then deposited on an awaiting container barge called a scow.
“The scow that the contractor is using on this project has a capacity of approximately 1,700 cubic yards; however, for this project the contractor typically puts in 1,100 cubic yards at a time. This would be about 110 mid-sized dump trucks worth of material,” Joerin said.
In the Columbia’s main channel and in other major waterways, the corps employs vessels including the USAV Essayons, a hopper dredge launched in 1982 and based in Portland, to maintain an adequate depth for oceangoing ships and avoid shoaling that can cause dangerous navigational challenges.
Built into Essayons’ hull are 12 bays or hoppers that can hold more than 6,200 cubic yards of spoils sucked up from the river bottom by powerful suction pumps. The ship transports the sediment to offshore areas and releases it.
All dredging in the Columbia and its harbors is planned around avoiding the passage of endangered and threatened runs of wild salmon and steelhead.
