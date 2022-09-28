Greg and Tess
Greg Booth, of Portland, walked along the beach in September 2021 with his dog Tess searching for signs of razor clams in Seaview. “She finds them and I dig them,” said Booth, who has brought along his Australian cattle dog since she was a puppy.

 LUKE WHITTAKER

OLYMPIA — Just before noon Sept. 28, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife shellfish managers confirmed the first round of razor clam digging opportunities at Long Beach, Twin Harbors and Copalis from Sept. 28-30.

“After taking a short pause to allow for more marine toxin testing, we’re happy to report that razor clams on these beaches are safe to eat and pleased to get digging started,” said Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager. “As usual, we’ll continue to test and monitor the situation closely prior to all future planned openings.”

