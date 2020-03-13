LONG BEACH — What could be healthier than a few hours at the Washington coast, digging razor clams with friends and family?
After taking everything into consideration, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is sticking with the existing schedule of clam digs through the end of April, WDFW Coastal Region Manager Larry Phillips said March 13.
With cancellations and closures stacking up throughout the county, state and nation due to rapid spread of coronavirus — including the Long Beach Razor Clam Festival formerly set for April 11 — the Chinook Observer confirmed with WDFW that clam digs will be allowed to proceed. This decision remains subject to the uncertainties surrounding the fast-developing global pandemic.
Agency leaders recognize that clammers don't remain in the safe and refreshing outdoors the entire time they are at the state's seashore. However, "The risk is fairly low out on the beach," Phillips observed.
Diggers do congregate in restaurants and stores before and after clamming, but WDFW has strong reservations about canceling the season, he said. It is unclear whether early closure of the clam season would have health benefits, and small businesses on the coast heavily rely on the influx of customers who come to dig clams, he said. All state citizens must practice social distancing — keeping space between ourselves to avoid infections — and this should include Washingtonians who come to the beach for clamming, Phillips said.
Coronavirus concerns are already impacting many coastal businesses, with cancellations starting to pile up. This includes some coastal charter-fishing operations, Phillips said. Charters face the additional challenge of predicted poor salmon returns this summer and fall.
Phillips noted good news is forthcoming about halibut season. In addition, the recovery of yellow-eye and canary rockfish will mean a more generous season for other groundfish, he said.
WDFW is working to safeguard its employees in a variety of ways, including telecommuting. "We're trying to get people to do business online," he said, including obtaining new clamming licenses on April 1. (https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov/#/login)
Phillips said state salmon hatcheries will immediately begin taking additional measures to try and keep hatchery personnel healthy, since they are stewards of living creatures of critical importance to state citizens, along with goals including orca recovery.
•••
Here is the existing schedule of clam digs through April. (As always, these dates are subject to confirmation following testing for marine toxins.)
March 20, Friday 5:27 pm, 0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
March 21, Saturday, 6:07 pm, 0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis (Ocean Shores Razor Clam Festival)
March 22, Sunday, 6:41 pm, 0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
March 23, Monday, 7:12 pm, 0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
•••
April 3, Friday, 3:41 pm, 0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
April 4, Saturday, 4:37 pm, -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
April 5, Sunday, 5:27 pm, -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
April 6, Monday, 6:12 pm, 0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
April 7, Tuesday, 6:55 pm, -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
No digging is allowed after noon for April digs — listed below — where low tide occurs in the morning.
April 8, Wednesday, 7:26 am, -0.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
April 9, Thursday, 8:14 am, -1.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
April 10, Friday, 9:01 am, -1.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
April 11, Saturday, 9:50 am, -1.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
April 12, Sunday, 10:42 am, -0.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
April 13, Monday, 11:39 am, -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
April 22, Wednesday, 7:08 am, 0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
April 23, Thursday, 7:41 am, 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
April 24, Friday, 8:15 am, -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
April 25, Saturday, 8:49 am, -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
April 26, Sunday, 9:26 am, -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
April 27, Monday, 10:07 am, -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
April 28, Tuesday, 10:54 am, -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
April 29, Wednesday, 11:48 am, 0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.