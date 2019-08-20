OLYMPIA — Scientists with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife flew a drone over the Smith Creek restoration project located near Willapa Bay on Aug. 19.
WDFW used the drone to document changes in water channels and how tidal flows are returning to wetlands. The project is designed to open up to 6.5 miles of high-quality habitat for fish.
Habitat biologist Lauren Bauernschmidt said the drone was airborne for about an hour.
The drone flight allows scientists to collect images safely, while also efficiently providing a unique perspective from above, according to an agency press release. Whenever it can, WDFW works to keep the public informed of drone activity to reduce the chance of interrupting people recreating or working in the area.
