WILLAPA BAY — It’s been a record-setting season in Willapa Bay.
More than 1.5 million pounds of Dungeness crab have been caught by commercial fishermen in the bay this year, far exceeding previous annual landings records over the past 25 years.
Despite a two-month delay in the 2022-2023 season that eventually began Feb. 1, the current commercial Dungeness landings are about 1,542,624 pounds as of Monday, March 27, a roughly 23% increase over the previous record of 1,189,981 caught during the entire 2010-2011 season.
Willapa Bay commercial Dungeness landings have risen each year over the past five seasons, according to figures from WDFW, including 2018-2019 (557,564), 2019-2020 (609,507), 2020-2021 (725,062) and 2021-2022 (906,441) and 2022-2023 (1,542,624).
In February 2023 alone, during the peak of the season, commercial fishermen in Willapa Bay landed 1,232,303 pounds — 27% more than than the entire 2021-2022 season total.
The lowest annual landings for Willapa Bay, designated as area 60C, occurred during the 1998-1999 season, when only 228,029 pounds came to port.
Despite the abundance of crab caught, it hasn’t been as lucrative a season as last year for local fishermen.
The initial price offered by processors this year was far less than fishermen hoped for. Last year, during the first 30 days of the 2021-2021 season, Washington fishermen enjoyed a record opening price of $5.19 per pound, compared to just $1.96 over the same period this year.
“Abundance is great, but unfortunately the price paid to fishermen is pretty low,” summarized WDFW Intergovernmental Ocean Policy Manager Heather Hall.
Pinched by inflated fuel and expenses and a low price from processors, commercial crab fishermen would rather put this current season behind them as they prepare for the next fishery.
“It’s been above average,” said commercial fishermen Ross Kary. “But with the crab price it’s still not the best year I’ve had. With the price of everything, expenses are really high. We were lucky to not go bankrupt.”
The Dungeness population appears to be thriving in spite of rapid gains by European green crab, a competing invasive species without commercial value.
