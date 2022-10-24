OCEAN PARK — They can crawl, but they can’t hide.

The war on an invasive crab wreaking havoc on Willapa Bay has entered a new phase, with scientists implementing an innovative intertidal tracking technology to help pinpoint the movements and behavior of European green crab above and below the tide line.

European Green Crab

The European green crab (Carcinus maenas) is a small shore crab whose native distribution is in the northeast Atlantic Ocean and Baltic Sea, according to NOAA Fisheries, ranging along coasts from northern Africa to Norway and Iceland. The crab is an effective predator, adept at opening bivalve shells, and has been blamed for harming the soft shell clam industry on the U.S. East Coast and, more recently, the West Coast including areas in Willapa Bay and Grays Harbor.
Attaching tags

Using a five-minute epoxy, they diligently worked to attach tiny, black tags — about the size of a piece of elbow macaroni — to the shell of 41 green crabs, which would be subsequently released back in to the bay.
Acoustic receiver

Several acoustic receivers, pictured, part of an array eventually spanning Willapa Bay, will read and track the tags on the crabs while ‘talking’ to other receivers in bay. Each tagged crab has a coded tag and number that will ‘ping’ to nearby receivers. The pings, when analyzed, will paint a better picture of the crabs actions over a daily, weekly and monthly period.
Group assembles

On a clear October morning a group of biologists and technicians from WDFW and NOAA Fisheries assembled at a field office south of the Port of Peninsula in Ocean Park to trap and tag green crabs. Pictured left to right: Zach Forster, Curtis Roegner, Carly Adams, Hannah Robinson, Brian Turner and Shelbee Gentry.
Collecting green crabs

Biologists collect green crabs Wednesday, Oct. 12 from traps along Willapa Bay.
Zach Forster

“We’re going to learn how the crab interact with the habitat on this parcel,” said WDFW Coastal Shellfish biologist Zach Forster, pictured. “Just south of is Paul’s Slough, and that’s been one of the hot spots.”
Attaching tags

Once collected, the green crabs were brought back to the field office and sorted by size and sex before 41 were set aside for their next mission. Using a five-minute epoxy, they diligently worked to attach tiny, black tags — about the size of a piece of elbow macaroni — to the shell of the crabs, which would be subsequently released back in to the bay.
Just a pinch

Biologist Shelbee Gentry feels the wrath of a green crab while transferring trapped crabs Wednesday, Oct. 12. The small crabs are capable of crushing manila clam shells and clipping open oysters.

Tags

