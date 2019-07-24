OCEAN PARK — An Astoria woman was recently arrested after evading law enforcement for months.
Jennifer Newton, 31, was arrested July 17 on the basis of two warrants for trespassing-related charges.
She was first arrested in July 2018 after she entered an Ocean Park residence without permission. After not appearing in court, warrants were issued for Newton in October and December 2018.
Newton’s charges include second-degree criminal trespass, obstructing a public servant, two warrants for failing to appear in court, and two counts of possessing a controlled substance.
A trial will be scheduled for Newton’s case on Aug. 2.
The incident
On July 29, 2018, Pacific County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sean Eastham responded to a trespassing report for a home in Ocean Park. The property’s owner thought her grandson, Tanner Hug, might be at the house, despite not having permission to be there.
Once at the house, Eastham found Hug, 23, and Newton. The pair were in the house's backyard. While Eastham put Hug into handcuffs, Newton walked away from the pair.
“She then began to walk away and I again told her multiple times to stop and come back, which she did not,” Eastham said in his incident report.
Eastham didn’t find Newton after she walked away. After interviewing Hug about the incident, Eastham cited him for second-degree criminal trespass. Hug was then released.
Minutes later, Eastham found the pair walking off Vernon Avenue. Newton again started walking away from Eastham while he tried to talk to her. She then started running away, which led to Eastham running after her, according to his report.
After Eastham caught up with Newton, he arrested her. She had meth, heroin, and other drug utensils in her purse, according to his report.
“Newton said the items I located in the small red purse was a ‘hit kit’ for heroin,” reads Eastham’s report. “She said she had last used that kit the morning the day before.”
Newton admitted she owned the drugs, and used the utensils to smoke heroin earlier that day, according to Eastham’s report.
At her arraignment, Newton pleaded not guilty to her charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.