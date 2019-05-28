PENINSULA — Tools, furniture, fishing gear, antiques and all and all matter of odds and ends in between were offered along front yards and garages from Ilwaco to Oysterville during the World’s Longest Garage Sale over the weekend.
The annual event permitted people along the Peninsula to clear clutter and earn extra cash by selling unwanted goods.
Bargain hunters began Friday morning and the haggling continued inside garages and across front yards until Monday afternoon. The annual event also included entrepreneurial kids, some of whom set up lemonade and cookie stands.
The Peninsula-wide sales event snarled traffic in spots as eager shoppers rubbernecked their way through streets and neighborhoods but overall the event went smoothly.
