SHELTON — High school juniors and seniors have the chance to learn about law enforcement hands-on.
Applications are being accepted for the 42nd Annual Washington State Kiwanis Youth Law Enforcement Camp. The camp is open to Washington state high school juniors and seniors who are interested in pursuing a law enforcement career.
Participants will learn about roles and job opportunities within law enforcement. Camp activities include visiting the WSP drive-course and tactical firing range; and working with forensics, SWAT, communications, K-9 and other police functions.
Students also learn about how to handle situations professionally as an officer.
Police department staff from around the state will be at the camp. Guest speakers also attend the camp, to provide students with a variety of law enforcement perspectives.
The camp will be held from July 28 to Aug. 2 at the Washington State Patrol Academy. Applications, which are due May 10, are available online at http://www.wsp.wa.gov/event/2019-kiwanis-youth-law-enforcement-camp/.
