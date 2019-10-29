LONG BEACH — When 8-year-old Henry Bryant came home Friday afternoon and saw smoke filling up his home, he knew exactly what to do.
Bryant quickly called 911. Then, he waited outside for the fire department to get there.
Long Beach Volunteer Fire Chief Matt Bonney and his crew honored Bryant Monday night at Long Beach City Council. Bryant was given an “Honorary Firefighter” award for his handling of the situation.
Bryant’s experience comes toward the end of Fire Prevention Safety month. Every October, employees from Long Beach Volunteer Fire Department and Fire District No. 1 visit Long Beach Elementary and Ocean Park Elementary to educate children about fire safety.
“The information was fresh in his mind. He learned from the firefighters when they visited his school,” Bonney said. “The experience shows fire prevention education as a whole is working.”
Past and current fire safety educators include Lani Karvia, Connie Biggs, Don Zuern, Kyle Jewell and Natasha Luce.
“Those five people have made a huge difference in the community,” Bonney said. “It’s been a team effort even though we don’t work together very often.”
Long Beach Police Chief Flint Wright was first on the scene. Wright stayed with Henry as the firefighters did their work.
“The kid did it right,” Wright said. “Education pays off. He did the right thing by calling 911.”
Wright also helped Henry call out to his dog Mitty, who was still inside before the fire department arrived. Mitty got out fine.
“The biggest thing is Henry prevented himself from being a victim by not going inside and trying to save his dog,” Bonney said.
The smoke was caused by an ineffective wind chute attached to the house’s chimney. Firefighters cleared the house of the smoke, opened windows and cleaned out the fire place before leaving the house.
“It’s odd how that thing works,” Bonney said. “Every once in a while wind would push back through the chimney into the house.”
Bryant’s mom has since replaced the wind chute, Bonney said.
