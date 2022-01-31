Alex Cook, center, started the mural on Monday, Jan. 24 and was adding the finishing touches on Friday with help from Ilwaco juniors Julianna Fleming, Zoey Zuern, Rachel Mower, Ione Sheldon and Olivia McKinstry (not pictured), each adding their own personal touch.
ILWACO — A colorful mural with a simple, heartfelt message now greets students inside Ilwaco High School.
The ‘You Are Loved’ mural, designed in bold block letters and latex paint, was the work of artist Alex Cook. It is the latest installment of an ongoing nationwide project to help promote self-worth through art.
Cook started the painting on Monday, Jan. 24 and was adding the finishing touches on Friday with help from Ilwaco juniors Julianna Fleming, Zoey Zuern, Rachel Mower, Ione Sheldon and Olivia McKinstry, each adding their own personal touch. The message is mirrored in Spanish on an opposite wall.
Origin of ‘You Are Loved’ murals
Since 1997, Cook has created more than 200 murals across the U.S. The mural at Ilwaco was one of nearly 100 he’s done since the ‘You Are Loved’ project launched in 2014.
“I think it’s number 86,” Cook said while pausing to reflect on his work last Friday. “The first one was in March 2014.”
The inspiration for the project started at a school in New Orleans, Cook explained.
“It had been in the works inside of me for years. I’ve been painting murals for a long time, and I always had it in mind that I wanted my mural — in addition to being beautiful — to have some kind of healing aspect. In late 2013, I was doing a mural at a school in New Orleans and the principal told me they were working on ways to make their students feel more safe. If you’re not feeling safe, you’re not going to learn very well. I was at the wall, listening, praying and thinking, ‘How do you make a work of art that helps a child feel safe?’
And that’s when I had the first breakthrough idea. The thing that makes people feel safe, confident and valuable is knowing that they’re loved. And I said to the principal, ‘What if we just put on the wall ‘You are loved.’” That was the beginning. I didn’t know that it would become this big thing that I would do for years and years, but it has been the most popular and embraced idea of my career.”
