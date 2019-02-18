ASTORIA — Carlton Appelo, 96, passed peacefully on Feb. 12, 2019, in Astoria. Carlton was a businessman, historian and true gem of the Grays River-Rosburg-Naselle community.

His memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, March 2 at Valley Bible Church in Rosburg. Time and complete obituary will be announced later.

His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.

