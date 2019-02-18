CHINOOK — Chinook resident Julia M. Johnson, passed away peacefully on Feb. 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Loren.
Survivors include her four children, Jaquelyn Linington, Patricia Flannery, Howard Johnson and Lorene Liebert.
A joint celebration of life for both Julia and Loren is scheduled for Saturday, May 18 at the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Chinook.
Her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
