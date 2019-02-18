ILWACO — Ocean Park resident Stephen A. Green, 57, died in Ilwaco on Feb. 16, 2019. A native of Bryan, Ohio, Stephen was a three-year local resident.
No service will be held at his request.
His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
